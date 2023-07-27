Class Act Margot Robbie Paid Off Mom’s Mortgage After Becoming Famous

Videos by OutKick

Margot Robbie is a big believer in taking care of family and those close to you.

Robbie’s latest movie “Barbie” is blowing up the box office, and has already made several hundred million dollars around the globe.

It’s just Robbie’s latest hit, and as we all know, big box office numbers translate to huge earnings for the talent involved. While some stars might like big houses and fancy cars, the “Wolf of Wall Street” star really wanted to pay back her mother.

Margot Robbie paid off her mom’s debt after becoming rich. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie clears her mother’s mortgage.

Robbie discussed on “CBS Sunday Morning” how her mom Sarie had to borrow money against her home in order to fund her acting career. Once Robbie finally hit it big, she did what many would do:

Wrote a big check to clear her mom’s debts.

“Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She’d take money out of the, like, the house mortgage, lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, ‘I gotta pay that back.’ And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely. I was like, ‘Mom, don’t even worry about that mortgage anymore.'”

Robbie stays winning.

These are the kinds of stories that actually make people in Hollywood look awesome. This is an example of what people actually want to see come out of Hollywood.

Unfortunately, many people in entertainment are super cringe. Your favorite celebrity is probably not as cool behind closed doors as you think. That’s why I always say I’d rather drink beer with actual gunfighters than actors. Give me the real thing. Not someone reading a script.

Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” is a monster hit. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The industry is also full of people who aren’t exactly class act humans. You can find countless examples on the news of famous people doing stupid things.

However, Margot Robbie paying off her mom’s mortgage is about the coolest thing you can do for your parents.

Robbie’s mother had to borrow money in order to help her chase a dream. Once that dream was completed, the star actress paid all the money back….with a lot more to clear her mortgage.

Margot Robbie paid off her mom’s mortgage once she was rich. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage )

It certainly seems like Margot Robbie is one of the good people, and we love to hear that here at OutKick. Stay winning, Robbie!