Margot Robbie Needed ‘A Couple Of Shots’ Before Nude Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie’s role as Naomi Lapaglia in the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street helped put her on the map. Co-starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the role of real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, was a little nerve-racking for the then 23-year-old.

Particularly nerve-racking was the racy nude scene Robbie shot with DiCaprio. During an appearance at the “Life in Pictures” discussion, hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, she revealed she needed a couple of shots to get through the scene.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie at the UK Premiere of “The Wolf Of Wall Street” (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“I’m not going to lie,” Robbie said. “I had a couple of shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous…very, very nervous.”

In addition to the nerves, Robbie admitted that she thought her co-star was going overshadow her performance.

“Honestly, I know it sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, at the time I thought, ‘No one is going to notice me in this film,'” Robbie noted.

“It kind of doesn’t matter what I do in this film because everyone is going to be focused on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything,” she added.

DiCaprio and Robbie at London’s Leicester Square on January 9, 2014 (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie Might Be A Little Dramatic

Robbie couldn’t have been more wrong about that. She received plenty of attention for her performance in the movie. The role made her a household name.

Along with the fame came a lot of attention she wasn’t prepared for. Robbie recently did some complaining about being famous. She also admitted having second thoughts about her stardom.

Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

“Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,'” Robbie said.

Luckily the blonde beauty figured out how to get through the nude scene. She then tackled dealing with fame and navigate her way through doing interviews.

It’s not easy job, but someone has to get paid millions of dollars to do it.