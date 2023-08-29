Margot Robbie Nearly Landed On ‘American Horror Story,’ Probably Would Have Changed The Show Forever

Videos by OutKick

“American Horror Story” almost had Margot Robbie join the cast several years ago.

Robbie’s profile has been booming ever since “The Wolf of Wall Street” premiered in 2013. She came out of nowhere and turned into a significant Hollywood star.

Things are now at a new level thanks to the incredible success of “Barbie.” Margot Robbie has never been more famous than she is right now.

However, her career almost included a stint on a legendary TV show:

“American Horror Story.”

Margot Robbie wanted to be on “American Horror Story.”

Casting director Eric Dawson revealed during an interview on “In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast” that Robbie auditioned for the second season of the show before she was a superstar, according to Deadline.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors. That’s the tough thing for casting directors who aren’t in the room [anymore] with actors…Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room,” Dawson explained, according to the same report.

Dawson further added, “Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her? Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising.”

Margot Robbie auditioned for “American Horror Story,” but didn’t get the role. (Photo by Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Would this have changed “AHS”?

Margot Robbie securing a long term role on “American Horror Story” likely would have changed the trajectory of the show.

It almost certainly would have. The early seasons were solid, especially the first two, and then the show fell off a cliff for several years.

The decline was brutal to watch happen. If Robbie had come in on the second season and stuck around, someone with her talent could have definitely stopped the slide. Add her in the same cast as Emma Roberts, and it’s hard to imagine “American Horror Story” ever would have some of its awful seasons. The only two really great seasons since the first season are six and nine.

They’ve been really bad other than that, and Robbie perhaps could have stopped it from going down the drain.

Would Margot Robbie starring in “American Horror Story” have changed the show? (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, we’ll never know because Margot Robbie was cast in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the rest is history. She’s now rich and famous beyond her wildest dreams and “AHS” has struggled to recapture its old glory. That’s Hollywood for you.