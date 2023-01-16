Maren Morris Apologizes To LGBTQ Community On Behalf Of Country Music

Have no fear, everyone! Our white knight Maren Morris is here to save us.

The woke songstress is at it again — stirring the pot and declaring herself the moral arbiter of country music.

Appearing as a guest on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Morris apologized to contestants for the way her industry has treated the LGBTQ community.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she said. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

Morris said her appearance on the show fulfilled a “decade-long dream.”

I’ve done some cool shit. #DragRace is rivaling it all. Getting my jacket framed next to my Grammy. It is DONE. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 13, 2023

“I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can’t really express their more progressive ideals,” one of the drag queens said. “Just her being here shows she’s down and can roll with the LGBT.”

No one on the show mentioned exactly what evil things country music was doing to the LGBTQ community, but it was a heartwarming moment of moral grandstanding, nonetheless.

Maren Morris has a history of sanctimonious behavior.

In August, the “My Church” singer called Brittany Aldean — wife of country star Jason Aldean — an “insurrectionist Barbie” and told her to “not be a scumbag human.”

These comments came in response to Aldean’s stance against “gender affirming” surgery for children. As a result, Morris threatened not to attend the CMA Awards because she didn’t feel “comfortable” being in a venue with people who might not want to pump their kids full of hormones.

She did end up going, by the way, but she skipped the red carpet. Instead, she staged her own pre-show photoshoot to honor, well, herself.

So is the industry really mistreating the LGBTQ community or is Maren Morris just not getting enough attention lately? I’m going with the latter.