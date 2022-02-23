Marcus Stroman Throws Shade At The Mets

Videos by OutKick

Despite a fresh owner in Steve Cohen, the New York Mets can’t seem to shake criticism and now we have a new complainer: Marcus Stroman.

He tweeted moments ago that the team didn’t provide support for the Black Lives Matter movement and how the organization has problems throughout. He’s not wrong, but perhaps the messenger could be stronger?

“I’m beyond thankful I’m gone from that organization. God got me,” Stroman said.

Stroman had more to say about the Mets and GM Billy Eppler: https://t.co/rByiLDj7C7 pic.twitter.com/lGnfcRTEvY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 23, 2022

More tweets followed that weren’t too fond of the Mets.

Endless death threats, being called a nigger often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that. I will speak on this topic on my time and on my podcast at some point. Still dealt on the mound through all of that! 🗣🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/TA4jr41dGB — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 23, 2022

And as a former college baseball player turned writer that spent 100 percent of this time as a black man, I understand where Marcus Stroman’s coming from. The problem here isn’t that the Mets deserve to be protected, because just about anyone clowns that organization these days, it’s the fact that harmful comments are everywhere if you pay attention to them.

Painting Mets fans as a group that’ll treat black players unfairly because a couple individuals tweeted or shouted unkind words is negligent at best. Frankly, it’s inappropriate and anyone with a brain would agree that what bothered Stroman in New York will surely follow him to Chicago as a member of the Cubs. Not to say Cubs fans are racist — there’s just no denying that amplifying unkind words from a small minority of fans can be used to make any fan base look bad if you really want to.

All that said, we should acknowledge that it’s Marcus Stroman’s right to an opinion on how the Mets handled Black Lives Matter talks to their players. His tweet makes it sound like random fans blurted out racist or condescending remarks regarding the movement and that Stroman was upset the team didn’t do more to protect those that thought the way he did. What did he expect here? For the organization to have security listen in on every word uttered in his direction? No offense to him, but the organization has other stuff going on.

And it’s also safe to say that Stroman knows how he’s perceived to the media. He’s come across as a player that needs a change of scenery anywhere he lands, so one would think he’d go quietly one of these times? Apparently not. He mentioned in that tweet that he plans on expanding these claims on his upcoming podcast, so we’ll have to wait on how he explains these jabs. And again, he’s not wrong the organization can’t seem to do anything right — it’s just coming from the wrong guy.