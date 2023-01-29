Videos by OutKick

Albany State University coach Quinn Gray has apologized for offering Marcus Stokes a scholarship.

The four star QB recruit recently revealed he had earned a scholarship offer from the D.II Rams. Stokes had previously been committed to the Florida Gators, but lost his scholarship offer after he filmed himself singing lyrics that contained a racial slur.

Now, after it appeared he would still get a shot to play college football, Albany State, an HBCU program, has walked back the program’s offer.

Gray said the following in part in his apology:

Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down. I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU. As I say to our players, “there is a consequence to every action.” The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you. Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better.

Marcus Stokes still needs a team.

This situation is truly starting to get out of control. Marcus Stokes is a kid who made a foolish and dumb mistake. Filming yourself singing a racial slur is absolutely not smart, but we’re talking about a child here.

What happened to grace, mercy, growth and education? Is ruining Marcus Stokes’ life over a dumb mistake worth it?

As I’ve said before, there’s a reason the courts seal youth criminal records. As a society, we recognize the mistakes of children shouldn’t be held against them forever.

Apparently, that doesn’t apply to a teenage football player who filmed himself singing inappropriate song lyrics.

Albany State University coach Quinn Gary apologized for offering Marcus Stokes a scholarship. (Credit: Marcus Stokes)

Marcus Stokes still has an offer from West Florida, which is also a DII program. I’ve reached out to his father, and will update you with any more information he has. Overall, this situation is starting to get pretty shameful. If we’re going to ruin the lives of kids for dumb mistakes, then we’re in a dark place as a country.