Marcus Mariota Struggling With Eagles, Continuing Decline Of Once Promising NFL Career

The NFL career thing is pointing in the wrong direction for Marcus Mariota. That’s become clear this preseason as he plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

We’ve known for a while Mariota isn’t the franchise saving quarterback he was drafted to be by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 when he was selected with the draft’s No. 2 overall pick. And after the Titans moved on and he got another chance as a starter, this time for the Atlanta Falcons last year, it didn’t go great there, either.

Mariota started 13 games but was benched the final month of the season.

Now he’s in Philadelphia and trying to win the backup job behind Jalen Hurts. It’s an idea that makes sense because with Mariota’s ability to escape the pocket and run, the Eagles can continue using basically the same offense if Hurts is injured.

The problem is Mariota is having a bad preseason.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) drops back to pass during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mariota Plays Poorly Vs. Browns

It certainly was bad Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. Mariota completed 9 of 17 passes for 86 yards and threw an interception. He was often inaccurate, even on some throws he completed.

No bueno.

“I was sloppy,” Mariota admitted after posting a quarterback rating of 42.8, the worst of all four quarterbacks who played in the game for both teams.

“I can do a better job of getting our guys operating cleaner and more efficiently. But that is what preseason is for. Kind of get some of that stuff ironed out. Clean off some of the rust. We’ll find ways to get better.”

The problem for Mariota is he’s still trying to get better and acclimated to coach Nick Sirianni’s offense. Rookie Tanner McKee, meanwhile, is ballin’.

McKee, a sixth-round pick from Stanford, enjoyed a good outing against the Browns while playing in the second half. And it was his second consecutive good outing of the preseason.

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Could Mariota Lose Eagles Job?

So, of course, reporters connected dots and asked Sirianni if the backup job which is supposed to belong to Mariota is now an open competition.

“Way too early on this,” Sirianni said. “Marcus is our backup, and pleased with the way Tanner is playing.”

The Eagles signed Mariota to a one-year deal worth $5 million to be the backup. And cutting him is problematic because the entire $5 million is fully guaranteed.

So he’s costing them $5 million as the backup or the third-stringer. He’s costing them $5 million on the team or off.

That financial truth plus Mariota’s history will probably force the Eagles to search for an answer to his issues before taking more drastic measures. That means cleaning up two unremarkable preseason outings.

Tanner McKee #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tanner McKee Has Been Better

“It’s also us finding out what he does well too,” Siranni said. “What he sees well, what looks good to him. I know he didn’t play the way he wanted to tonight. I wouldn’t say he struggled the last game. You guys might have said that. I didn’t say that. He ran around and made some good plays and we moved the ball really well with him in there against Baltimore.

“So tonight, yeah obviously not up to his standard, but it’s about us finding what works for him. And that’s just us learning him. That’s us working together to figure that out.”

So Mariota has become a project in Philly. That’s not a great look even if it is reality.

And it doesn’t help that McKee is on fire. Well, it helps the Eagles, but doesn’t necessarily look great by comparison for Mariota.

McKee completed 10 of 18 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown. His rating was 100.9, which was the best of any QB on the field.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on as the rest of the sideline reacts against the Cleveland Browns in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles Have QB Issues To Unravel

And, here’s the thing, there were easily three incompletions McKee threw that were perfectly placed but dropped by second- and third-string receivers.

“We felt really good about how he looked in practice to this date,” Sirianni said of McKee. “Pleased obviously with how he played. I think he was what, 10 of 18, but there were some drops there.

“…So, the ball was going where it needed to go. It was accurate. Some really nice throws into some tight coverage.”

The curious thing is Mariota, on his fourth team in his ninth season, is seemingly coming along slowly in the Eagles system. And McKee, a rookie, has apparently picked it up pretty well.

“…I’m learning as I go and I’m learning through these experiences and good, bad, or indifferent,” Mariota said. “I’ll take it on the chin and just learn.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero