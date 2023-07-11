Marco Wilson Doesn’t Regret Infamous Shoe Throw Against LSU That Derailed Florida’s Playoff Hopes

Videos by OutKick

Marco Wilson has no regrets about possibly costing Florida a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Wilson had a great college career before being a 4th round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s mostly remembered for one thing:

Throwing a shoe against LSU that cost the Gators a win.

Marco Wilson would throw a show against LSU again.

Marco Wilson doesn’t regret infamous shoe throw.

Florida entered the game against LSU 8-1, and had a clear path ahead of them to make the CFP. However, the season spiraled out of control when Marco Wilson picked up an LSU player’s shoe and launched it after stuffing the Tigers on third down with the game tied 34-34 late in the fourth.

Instead of getting the ball back or forcing a fourth down conversion attempt, the refs threw a flag, LSU advanced, kicked a field goal and won 37-34.

Florida didn’t win another game the rest of the season to finish 8-4. Does Wilson care? Not one bit.

“100%. I probably would have thrown it further,” Wilson said when asked if he’d throw the show again on the Footballville podcast.

Fans will never know what could have been.

Florida fans will have to live forever not knowing what could have been if Marco Wilson hadn’t thrown that shoe.

Do the Gators score to win the game? Do they carry that momentum into the SEC title game and upset Alabama, which nearly happened anyways?

Did the shoe throw from Marco Wilson break the team’s back and kill its momentum the rest of the way? Florida fans will never know what could have been.

All they know for sure is Marco Wilson couldn’t carry less. That has to be fun to hear for all the diehard fans out there. I’m sure they love knowing he’d do it again.

Marco Wilson would throw a show again against LSU. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a fan with no dog in this fight, it’s hilarious the defensive back didn’t just double down but claimed he’d throw it further. Not sure Florida fans feel the same way!