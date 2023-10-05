Massive Fire Breaks Out At Marco Simone Less Than A Week After Hosting The Ryder Cup: Video

Videos by OutKick

A major fire broke out on Thursday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the host of last week’s Ryder Cup just outside of Rome. The fire erupted just before 5:30 PM local time when a three-story grandstand near the first tee was quickly engulfed in flames.

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon,” a statement from Ryder Cup Europe read. “Local fire crews were called to the scene at 5:07 p.m. local time and quickly brought the blaze under control. Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any over structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.”

The video footage of the incident is shocking.

#Roma, dalle 17:25 intervento #vigilidelfuoco in corso nella zona di Guidona per #incendio di una struttura di 3 piani in un golf club: 5 squadre al lavoro per lo spegnimento delle fiamme [#5ottobre 18:00] pic.twitter.com/sZ34X9fKWU — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) October 5, 2023

Insane footage from Marco Simone today, hopefully no injuries/ casualties #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/f1z333I9Q5 — Conor Nolan (@ConorN11) October 5, 2023

Wanted In Rome has reported that there are no reported injuries at this time and that firefighters have arrived on the scene.

Residents in the area could also be asked to vacate their homes due to “unbreathable air” according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

While this is undoubtedly a disaster for the golf club and nearby residents, it goes without saying that it could have been a catastrophic nightmare if it occurred during last week’s Ryder Cup.