A Quarter Of American Workers Take Time Off To Watch March Madness: Survey

Lots of Americans would prefer to watch March Madness than sit at a desk and work.

Selection Sunday is this Sunday and by next week, we’ll have the NCAA Tournament underway and rolling. It’s truly the best time of year.

For the next several weeks, people around the country will be greasing up our hands with chicken wings and plenty of cold beers. Unfortunately for many people, you don’t get paid to watch sports. That’s not a problem we have here at OutKick, but for people who do face that issue, time off is a card they like to throw.

People love skipping work for March Madness. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

In fact, lots of people do it. 25% of workers take time off to watch the games, including burning sick days, according to a survey from FinanceBuzz.

The survey also found for people who remain at work, 36% of them will watch the games anyways while on the clock.

However, a lot of people also claim they’d “never” watch March Madness at work. In fact, 64% of people claim that. We hate those people. Don’t be like them.

Crush some March Madness at work.

Look, this is the United States of America. We didn’t go to the moon and build the greatest society in the history of the world just so that you could miss March Madness.

Now, we here at OutKick aren’t going to tell you how to handle your work environment. That’s between you and your boss.

What we will say is there are only so many opportunities in life to watch a 13-seed dismantle a four-seed. Do you really want to miss that just because your boss needs a report?

Imagine explaining you missed UMBC beat Virginia because you were working. That’s a demon that would haunt you forever.

Imagine not having seen Florida Gulf Coast rock Georgetown in 2013 because you were busy working at the grocery store. Life is short. You might as well soak up as much as you can.

Plus, if you’re reading this, I’m going to assume you’re in some big money bracket pools. In many ways, March Madness is work. That’s at least what I’ve been telling my girlfriend for years.

Lots of people watch March Madness at work. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Do yourself a favor. Get some beer on ice, get wings ready to go and burn days if you have them. Nobody ever talks about the time they went to work instead of watching an all-time great game.