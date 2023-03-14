NBA Insider Guesses Ja Morant Won’t Play Again This Season While Giving Concerning Update About Grizzlies’ Star

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant has missed the past five games for the Memphis Grizzlies following his gun incident on Instagram Live wedged between other troubling reports. It was reported on Monday that the Grizzlies’ star has entered a counseling program in Florida signaling that Morant will be away from the court for the foreseeable future.

Memphis has just 15 games left in the regular season before beginning its playoff push and the question on the minds of NBA fans is whether or Morant will play again this season.

ESPN NBA reporter Marc Spears made it clear that he doesn’t believe Morant takes the floor again this season.

Spears joined the ‘Hoop Collective’ podcast and shared a vague and troubling update about Morant’s situation.

“I think there’s a lot going on, my prayers to him, that he figures it out. There’s things I’m hearing that I’d rather probably not say on this podcast, but I hope he’s taking care of himself,” Spears said.

“I’m not really worried about the basketball part for him right now. I’m worried about the human part…My guess now is, not that you’d bet on this, is that he doesn’t play the rest of the season as he takes care of himself.”

Morant and the Grizzlies originally announced that he would be stepping away from the team for at least four games following his strip club bender he decided to stream on Instagram while holding a gun on March 4.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire organization for letting you down,” Morant shared in a statement. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

While the Colorado police closed its investigation into Ja Morant, the NBA’s investigation is still ongoing.

