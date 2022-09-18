Marc-Andre Fleury Pranked Sidney Crosby At NHL Media Tour

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is known to be one of the NHL’s most prolific pranksters. He didn’t wait long to find his first victim of the 2022-23 season, former teammate, Sidney Crosby.

Fleury and Crosby played together with the Pittsburgh Penguins and won three Stanley Cups together. So, Sid would be very familiar with Fleury’s notorious pranking ways, but he may not have expected this when he arrived at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas.

Just a couple guys being dudes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/krQbRZtD2T — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 17, 2022

As soon as Crosbywalked into the locker room and saw his gear in a cocoon of clear tape, he knew who the culprit had to be. Anaheim Ducks rising superstar Trevor Zegras was in the room, but there’s no chance he would’ve tried to pull one over on a future Hall of Famer.

Crosby had to hand it to his old netminder for his handiwork.

“That was a good one, dude,” the Penguins captain said.

This isn’t the first time that Fleury has gotten his season underway with a prank. He got Crosby another former — this time Pens center Evgeni Malkin — by tying his jersey sleeves together in 2018.

hockey season is around the corner



but prank season never ends



🌸 is always in mid-prank season form



😂👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa0SHgO9C4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 6, 2018

Much the same way that artists have a favorite medium, Fleury often uses tape in his work.

He taped Jonathan Marchessault’s sticks together when the two were teammates with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019, and he once taped a cameraman and reporter’s legs together while they interviewed one of his teammates in Pittsburgh.

Fleury’s pranks are the stuff of legend around the NHL, and he has been known to terrorize teammates in the locker room, on the ice, and even in hotels.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle