Manny Machado, Who Committed MLB’s First Pitch Clock Violation, Becomes First Player Ejected For Arguing Clock Violation

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado made history in spring training by becoming the first player to commit a pitch clock violation. On Tuesday, he made history again. And again, not the good kind of history.

Machado became the first Major League player to be ejected for arguing a pitch clock violation. Facing a full count in the bottom of the first inning, umpire Ron Kulpa called a pitch clock violation. Because of the automatic strike call, Machado struck out.

Manny Machado struck out due to a pitch clock violation, and was subsequently ejected for arguing the decision. pic.twitter.com/8nunHfDY2j — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 4, 2023

San Diego Padres Bob Melvin argues with umpire Ron Kulpa after Kulpa called Manny Machado out on a pitch clock violation. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

That makes for an interesting entry on the MLB.com play-by-play report of the game.

Manny Machado strikes out on automatic strike. (Screenshot: MLB.com)

Machado argued that tried to call timeout prior to the violation. However, Kulpa did not grant the timeout. A batter must request timeout or step into the batter’s box prior to the final eight seconds of the pitch clock.

Kulpa clearly determined that the time had passed.

Looks like Manny Machado was trying to call time before the clock violation that led to his ejection pic.twitter.com/Ppq7lpyP0o — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 4, 2023

Manny Machado ejected for arguing pitch clock violation and, apparently, some name-calling

Kulpa allowed Machado to argue the call but as he was headed back to the dugout, Machado appeared to call Kulpa a “douchebag.”

It appears the reason Manny Machado was ejected in today's game is because "he called me a douchebag."



Bob Melvin's reaction to the explanation is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/97Tt382oTv — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) April 4, 2023

The pitch clock violation is close. In fact, it looks like Machado realizes that time is winding down. As he’s adjusting his batting gloves, he tries to quickly call timeout when the realization sets in.

The irony here is that the pitch clock is supposed to speed up the game and increase fan enjoyment.

However, arguing the call clearly adds time to the game. And, fans probably came to the ballpark to see Manny Machado hit. Not for an umpire to call him out on a pitch clock violation and then eject him in the first inning.

Way to give the fans what they want, MLB!