Mandy Rose Is Auctioning Off A Latex Outfit She Wore During A Title Match & Is Receiving Some Big Bids

Mandy Rose has let it be known that since her departure from the WWE, she’s made a ton of money selling content on her subscription website. This financial success isn’t keeping her from finding new ways to add zeroes to her bank account.

Just a few days removed from crossing off an item on her bucket list by walking the runway at Miami Swim Week, the model/entrepreneur is auctioning off an outfit she wore in the ring. Not just any outfit, a skimpy latex outfit that she wore during a title match.

Mandy Rose walks the runway at Paola Estefania at Miami Swim Week: The Shows Powered By DCSW at SLS South Beach. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for DC Miami Swim Week)

While not officially retired from the sport of wrestling, Mandy appears more than willing to part ways with some of the memorabilia she’s accumulated. Earlier this week she was asked again about whether she was retired or not.

The former NXT Women’s Champion answered the fan’s question about whether or not she was retired by leaving the door open for a possible return. She said, “I don’t know if retire is the right word, but I’m not doing it right now. I don’t know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so.”

Part of keeping herself busy is apparently auctioning off “Title Match Ring Worn Gear” on eBay. You know, between the runway trips and content creating and collaboration.

The auction still has four days left and is currently sitting at $29,500 after 60 bids. Not bad for a few items taking up valuable closet space.

The Wins Keep Piling Up For Mandy Rose

Mandy describes the outfit as the “perfect addition to any wrestling fan’s collection.” She added, “This autographed wrestling memorabilia is a one-of-a-kind original, signed by me. It’s a must-have for any collector of authentic sports memorabilia.”

Her title match ring worn outfit was a fan favorite that paid homage to Nikki Bella. She asked that anyone who ended up with the internet breaking gear, that was worn during her last few matches in the WWE, use it to remember her reign as champion.

“I know one of my greatest fans will take good care of it, so please treasure it and hold it close in remembrance of my amazing 413 day title reign!”

Retired or not, Mandy Rose does not have to step into the ring again unless she absolutely wants to. She went from taking a beating in the ring to handing out beat downs to her bank account.