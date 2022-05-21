Manchester City’s Kevin De Bryune Wins EA Sports Premier League Player Of Year

Manchester City will try and secure a League Championship tomorrow with the support of the newly named EA Sports Premier League player of the year Kevin De Bryune. De Bryune beat out Liverpool’s Mo Salah for the honor.

The 30-year-old Belgian scored 15 goals this season in the Premier League, including his game tying stunner late at Anfield versus Liverpool in their last match in April. In a statement, Kevin said, “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of.”

Manchester City hold a one-point lead in the Premier League heading into to their last game of the season at home in the Etihad versus Aston Villa. A win would secure three points and the Championship for Manchester City, their sixth title.