Man Who Was Punched By Mike Tyson (and survived) Says Airplane Chump ‘Got Lucky’

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has a heart of gold and fists of concrete.

Take Tyson’s patience for granted, and you may have to answer to the latter, which will likely end with having your skull dented.

Ask paparazzo Tony Vera, who was viciously socked in the face by Tyson back in 2009.

Vera’s encounter made its way back into the news after an unlucky passenger pestered Tyson on a JetBlue flight on Wednesday and got his face pummeled in.

#miketyson seemed to lose his cool on a #plane on Wednesday night … repeatedly #punching a man in the face after the guy had apparently annoyed him. Video Footage: TMZ pic.twitter.com/xiy9zgdrhd — 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙀𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙧🥊🔥 (@NoPlugMedia) April 21, 2022

Vera spoke with TMZ and said that the man was ‘lucky’ to avoid further damage despite leaving with a bloody imprint on his face to remember the scene.

Photos provided by TMZ

In Vera’s case, blood began to pour from his head when Tyson (with a running start) lunged at the paparazzo and gave him a headshot when he began to shadow the boxer too closely.

A spokesperson for Tyson responded to the latest incident — which, by all accounts, was started by the rowdy passenger when he began prodding the former world champ.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” the spokesperson shared.

UFC Prez Dana White responded to the news by sharing excellent advice to survive an encounter with the natural-born bruiser.

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela