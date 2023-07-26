Man Reportedly Challenged Entire Phillies Dugout To Fight After Bryce Harper Crushed Home Run

Videos by OutKick

According to reports, a fan was so unhappy about a Bryce Harper home run that he decided to challenge the entire Phillies dugout to a fight.

Harper and the Phillies were hosting the AL East-leading Orioles at Citizen’s Bank Park. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Harper stepped up to the plate and drilled the 1-1 offering from Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson to the right field seats.

Harper trotted around the bases after belting his fifth homer of the season, but it’s what happened after he circumvented the bases that got some attention.

While unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be any video, The Athletic‘s Phillies beat writer, Matt Geib, tweeted about an incident involving a fan who may have challenged the entire Phillies dugout to a fight.

After Bryce Harper homered to tie the game, a man wearing a UCLA shirt began yelling at the entire Phillies dugout and appeared to challenge them to a fight. He was escorted out and flipped off the crowd with the double bird.



It's 2-2 in the 7th. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 26, 2023

Remember, this happened in Philadelphia.

Talk about a rogue fan too. Maybe the guy was an alumnus of UCLA (in which case I’m sure they’re proud) because buying a ticket to a Phillies-Orioles game and throwing on a UCLA shirt seems like an odd move.

Maybe he was a militant Orioles fan who also happened to be a UCLA fan. It could happen… somehow.

Regardless of rooting allegiance, challenging an entire dugout worth of dudes to throw down takes a special kind of crazy.

It sounds like this dude had that particular brand of insane in him because another wild move is double-birding a stadium full of Philly fans.

Philly fans do not mess around, and if you’re cruising around the Sports Complex parking lots in South Philly in a UCLA Bruins t-shirt you’ll stand out.

This fan’s challenge certainly didn’t startle the Phils as they went on to win 4-3.

