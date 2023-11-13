Man Heckles Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Over Pro-Palestine Speech At Climate Rally

Videos by OutKick

One guy reached a boiling point with Greta Thunberg’s overt politics and dropped the mic on her at Thunberg’s climate rally over the weekend.

Radical climate change activist Greta Thunberg arranged to feature pro-Palestine speakers at her climate rally, which was met with pushback by one disgruntled man who grabbed the mic from Thunberg and criticized her for plugging her politics into the climate rally.

The protestor disagreed with Thunberg’s presentation on Sunday and rushed onto the stage at the Amsterdam Rally.

Thunberg invited Afghan and Palestinian women to speak before tens of thousands of climate activists and share about the mourning in Gaza.

After the women presented, Thunberg continued her speech until the man in a green jacket took her mic and said, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view.”

The guy was dragged off stage before the jeering crowd, despite making a strong case that Thunberg’s platform is all politics and no common sense.

“No climate justice on occupied land”



Respect for Greta Thunberg’s vocal commitment to the cause of Palestine.



One struggle, one fight! 🇵🇸🌱🍉pic.twitter.com/Y8SJ2WuOJR — Lukas Slothuus (@lslothuus) November 12, 2023

As for Thunberg’s logic behind the pro-Palestine presentation at the rally, she stated that supporting climate change by extension means support for anyone “being oppressed.” To no surprise, that support is seldomly universal and cherry-picked by liberals and radical progressives, which in this case favors Gaza but not Israel.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” Thunberg said at the rally. “Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

Thunberg’s platform, akin to other left-wing radicals, believes that Israel is not the oppressed side in the conflict with Hamas that started with the massacre of Israelis.

The 20-year-old climate activist — like most liberals — lumped her politics into one confused mess and hoped that others would mindlessly hop on board.

Thunberg’s crowd later chanted, “No climate justice on occupied land” within the Dutch capital.