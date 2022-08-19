Man Falls From Upper Level At Lucas Oil Stadium During Motley Crue Show

There was a scary moment during a Motley Crue concert at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 16.

According to the Indianapolis Star, a man fell from an upper level during the show. “An intoxicated male stumbled over the railing at Lucas Oil Stadium and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition,” the police report reads.

The man’s fall happened at around 10 pm, about a half hour or so after Motley Crue took the stage for their headlining set.

“We seen a figure, at first we didn’t think it was a person, we thought it, you know, they had been tossing volleyballs and different stuff around the crowd,” concert-goer Steven Neeley told WTHR 13News.

“But when you heard the thud twice, then we knew it was a person. You could hear the audible gasps over the music playing.”

Another fan, Dave Earlywine, was sitting a few sections from where the man landed.

“It was dark, so you couldn’t really see who it was, but you see this full-size body come over and start flipping and when he hit the ground, almost everybody was in shock,” Earlywine said. “Nobody really moved for at least 20 seconds. They were just trying to figure out what just happened.”

Not Much Information About The Man’s Condition

A man had a nasty fall during a Motley Crue concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Paramedics treated the man on-site before taking him to the hospital. IMPD public information officer Samone Burris said that the department was investigating the incident. Burris also mentioned that the man was “awake and breathing” when paramedics arrived to assist him.

Burris didn’t have any further information about the man’s current condition.

The show at Lucas Oil Stadium — home of the Indianapolis Colts — was part of the glam metal legends co-headlining stadium tour with Def Leppard. Poison and Joan Jett & The Black Hearts round out the lineup for the creatively dubbed “The Stadium Tour”.

