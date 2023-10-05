Man Crashes Car Into Police Station While Blasting ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ Gets Charged With Terrorism

Videos by OutKick

A New Jersey man is in trouble for intentionally crashing his car into a police station while blasting the Guns N’ Roses hit “Welcome To The Jungle.”

According to reports, John Hargreaves had just wrapped up smashing through the garage door of a home in an attempt to “scare or harass the homeowner” whom he said he knew (I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think that makes it okay).

Once that was off his to-do list, Hargreaves turned his gold Toyota SUV-turned-battering ram toward the Independence Township Police Department.

The department released a video of the incident which shows Hargreaves’ car smashing through the police station offices.

Fortunately, no one was injured. The brave men and women in blue are criminally underpaid. Especially when they’ve got to deal with this kind of lunacy.

“We never could have expected what transpired that night. I am proud of the officers on how quickly they processed their emotions in such a critical incident,” Independence Township Police Lt. Christopher Prell told Fox News Digital.

No kidding. Those officers were infinitely more composed than the vast majority of us would be if a Toyota slammed through our office while blasting the opening track of the seminal 1987 album Appetite For Destruction.

Hargreaves is now facing a slew of charges for both incidents. This includes one count of terrorism for the incident in the police station.

The Independence Township Police Department building is going to be repaired. In the meantime, the police will still be working to protect the community.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose shrugs at the audience for some reason. That’s a lot better than what he used to do to audience members, which is punch them. (Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

You Know Where You Are? You’re In A Police Station, Baby…

If there was any question about this being premeditated, look no further than the song selection. It’s tough to the intricate dual guitar work of Slash and Izzy Stradlin in the video. However, reports indicated that Hargreaves was blasting “Welcome To The Jungle.”

Had he gone careening through the station wall with “November Rain” playing at a reasonable level, there’s enough plausible deniability to maybe get everyone to chalk it up to mechanical or even driver error.

One time when I was a kid, some geezer smashed their Buick through the window of the local Subway. Not for one second did I, or anyone else, think they did it on purpose. I think they thought they were in reverse but were in drive. A simple mistake anyone could have made if they probably shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a motor vehicle in the first place.

However, if someone was like “So, there I am, trying to eat my Italian BMT in peace, when some old guy starts blasting ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and barrels through the plate glass window,” I’d have my suspicions.

“Welcome to the Jungle” is a pump-up song. Everyone knows this, and there’s probably some scientific data to lock it up. It’s got the big build then the part where Axl goes, ‘Cha!” and that big iconic Slash riff kicks in.

I’d even go so far as to say that “Welcome to the Jungle” is one of the most common aggressive driving songs out there. It’s high on the list alongside the like Deep Purple’s “Highway Star” (or “Space Truckin'” or “Burn”), Sammy Hagar “I Can’t Drive 55,” and, of course, Van Halen’s “Panama.”

Hopefully, the department can rebuild quickly, and once again, it’s fantastic to see that no one was hurt in the incident.

