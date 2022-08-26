Man Arrested In Prostitution Sting While On Honeymoon

A newlywed couple had their Florida honeymoon cut short after the husband was arrested in a prostitution sting. He was one of 176 people who were arrested during the sting, which took place over several months.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference to discuss a lengthy operation that was focused on prostitution and human trafficking.

During the press conference the sheriff mentioned the arrest of a man who was on his honeymoon. That man was 34-year-old Paul Turovsky. He was in Tampa on his honeymoon at the time of his arrest.

In fact, according to Chronister, Turovsky was arrested on the same day he was married. The sheriff said the couple tied the knot on July 15, the same day the husband responded to an ad for sex.

Does this count as a warning sign?

Turovsky reportedly left his new bride in their hotel room while she was sleeping. Unfortunately for him, the ad was placed by an undercover agent. As a result, the newlywed husband was immediately arrested.

Image Credit/Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

“We all probably have questions about how long this marriage lasted, but I think the only question here, with it ending so quickly, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them?” Chronister joked.

As funny as a guy getting busted for soliciting a prostitute on his honeymoon is, it wasn’t all fun and games. It sounds like there were also some really bad people locked up.

Chronister provided details on the arrests of two other suspects. They’re accused of traveling from Massachusetts to Tampa with two missing teenagers.

Thankfully the teenagers were rescued and taken into protective custody. I doubt the same can be said for the horny honeymooner’s marriage.