Malik Cunningham Announces Decision On His Future

Malik Cunningham’s career at Louisville is over.

The star quarterback announced that he’s forgoing any remaining eligibility and will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

The dual-threat QB also announced that he won’t play in Louisville’s bowl game against Cincinnati.

Malik Cunningham hangs it up after an incredible career with the Cardinals.

While Louisville hasn’t been good for the past several seasons, Malik Cunningham has been one of the most entertaining QBs in college football.

He’s a freak athlete with a solid arm. Whenever he was on the field, there was always the potential for an explosive play.

Malik Cunningham will enter the NFL draft. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Even without much talent around him, Cunningham still put up monster numbers. The talented athlete finished his career at Louisville with 9,664 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns to 29 interceptions and he completed 62.6% of his passes. Cunningham was also an absolute terror on the ground.

He rushed for 3,184 yards and 50 touchdowns at Louisville. He had a combined 120 touchdowns with the Cardinals. That’s something that happens on “NCAA Football.” It’s not something that happens in real life.

Malik Cunningham is going pro. He won’t play in Louisville’s bowl game. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Malik Cunningham will set his sights on getting picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s a very raw prospect for the next level, but all he needs is a chance. He’s certainly athletic enough for the NFL, but as we all know, it takes a lot more than just athleticism to succeed at football’s highest level.