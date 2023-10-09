Male ‘Strongwoman’ Openly Taunts Female Competitors About ‘Pissing Next To Them’

Videos by OutKick

The Canadian Corporation Strongman Nationals are set to begin October 20. And there will be at least one male competitor in the strongwoman category.

Audrey Yun is unapologetic about competing in the women’s event. So much so that he’s waged a personal vendetta against anyone who has a problem with it.

“Man I am so disgusted to go to nationals and be around vile evil bigots,” Yun posted on his Instagram story. “Yea, the competitors, the reps, founders, etc too many of them. Just downright hateful and evil. Absolute bullies the lot of them.”

But who’s really the bully? In another social media post, Yun openly taunts the women who want to keep their locker room a female-only space.

“I wonder if they’ll have a problem with me pissing next to them at the venue. Yes they will they’ve already said so out loud,” Yun wrote.

Male Strongman competitor, Audrey Yun taunts female competitors about “pissing next to them” at the upcoming Strongman Corp Canadian Nationals Oct 21 in Winnipeg.



Yun attacks competitors, reps and founders after Strongman Corp Canada changed eligibility guidelines for women’s… pic.twitter.com/glWibjh1r1 — ICONS (@icons_women) October 8, 2023

So the female athletes are asking for safety, fairness and privacy. And Yun — who organized a successful GoFundMe to pay for his entry to the competition — is laughing in their faces.

Canadian professional powerlifter April Hutchinson called for the Strongman organization to take action.

“Why are men allowed to harass & threaten female athletes and women get punished for speaking up for fairness by their federation? THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE. This needs to be address immediately!!” Hutchinson posted on X.

Organization’s Policy Allows Audrey Yun To Compete In Strongwoman

This nonsense is par for the course up north. In fact, the Canadian Powerlifting Union practices a gender self-identification policy. This means men can compete in women’s competitions based on gender identity alone — no hormones or medical transition required.

The Strongman Corporation, though, has slightly stricter regulations. Males are allowed to compete in the strongwoman contest so long as they meet certain requirements, including a testosterone level below 10 nmol/L.

“The pursuit of sport is one of the purest and healthiest endeavors that humans have enjoyed since the dawn of time. As the premier Strongman sporting organization, Strongman Corporation is committed to the inclusion, pursuit, and excellence of fair sport for all gender athletes,” their policy states.

The policy does not take into account the inherent advantages gained through male puberty nor the rights of the female competitors.

Anne Andres — a biological male who identifies as a woman — took first place in the 2023 Western Canadian Championship. (Instagram: @rawrlifts)

No one is saying Audrey Yun shouldn’t be allowed to “pursue sport.” But he shouldn’t be able to do it at the expense of the women who have worked hard to earn the same opportunity.

And Yun’s blatant harassment of his female counterparts (so far without consequence) is exactly why women don’t feel safe or respected in the bizarre world of gender ideology.

