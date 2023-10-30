Mob Hunts Down Jews At Russian Airport, Horrifying Videos Show Chaos Unfold

Videos by OutKick

An anti-Israel mob descended on the airport in Makhachkala, Russia to find Jewish people, and the videos are terrifying.

A mob rushed the airport in the heavily Muslim region to search a flight that had landed from Tel Aviv, and the overwhelming number of rioters shouted anti-Semitic chants as they hunted for any Jewish people who might be on the plane.

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reporter Amichai Stein reported Sunday that Jewish and Israelis at the airport were “isolated” as the riot unfolded, according to Fox News.

You can watch some of the horrifying footage below

NOW – Muslims chant "Allahu Akbar" and hunt down Jews they suspect are on a plane at the airport in Makhachkala-Dagestan, Russia.pic.twitter.com/epEldfDsfi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 29, 2023

BREAKING: A group of Muslims have broken onto the Makhachkala-Dagestan, Russia airport looking for Jews on a suspected plane from Tel Aviv.



The group could be heard yelling "Allahu Akbar" as some of them reportedly tried breaking into some of the planes.



“Crowds of Rioters on… pic.twitter.com/9JCnwDXltx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2023

It’s hard to watch the video below and describe it as anything less than a rabid lynch mob. Fortunately, nobody on the plane was hurt.

In #Dagestan, a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023

Mob hunts for Jewish people at Russian airport.

Eventually, Russian police were able to stop the chaos and carnage on the ground, and a total of 60 people were arrested, according to Reuters. The outlet also reported some rioters attempted to “topple over a patrol truck” as a battle broke out between Russian authorities and the mob.

Twenty people were wounded before the Russian authorities had officially smashed down the mob hunting for Jews.

While it’s a miracle no innocent people were hurt, the situation at the airport Sunday is the latest reminder the world is going insane.

The Russian National Guard and Security Forces have now Stormed the Tarmac at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan and are Mass Arresting any of the Rioters who did not Flee. pic.twitter.com/RG7dpcZsHK — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

It’s 2023 and a lynch mob rallied, organized and overran a Russian airport before security forces were able to put an end to the threat.

The amount of anti-Semitism sweeping through the world right now is absolutely sickening. There are pro-Hamas rallies in America as Israel avenges the slaughter of its citizens, and Jews were hunted by a mob in Russia.

There’s no excuse or justification for the stuff we’ve all seen since the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. The amount of people who can’t bring themselves to condemn the violence and hatred is very scary.

A massive mob overran a Russian airport looking for Jewish people. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Send me your thoughts on the escalating violence to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. We'll continue to shine a light on what many are willing to ignore.