Major Brawl Starts At Browns Camp After Player Throws Cheap Shot And Tries To Run Away

Videos by OutKick

Hit and run.

A fight broke out at Browns training camp Sunday after defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo assumed he could get away with a slap on offensive tackle James Hudson III.

The final practice session held in West Virginia put the Browns players in pressure cooker temperatures.

Ogbo hit a boiling point after coming off the edge and getting thrown to the ground by Hudson. The DE slapped Hudson and promptly started to run away. Hudson returned the favor once he caught up to Okoronkwo with a punch to the helmet.

The teammates started scrapping, and others jumped in to separate the two.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot caught the moment.

WATCH:

#Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (#54) slapped James Hudson (#66) and then ran away, as if they were on a children's playground or something.



Hudson wasn’t having it 😂



(🎥 @MaryKayCabot)



pic.twitter.com/ZJF2106Iko — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 30, 2023

The incident arrives a day after Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce punched a teammate after getting hit beyond the whistle.

Fight: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce threw a punch at Jack Cochrane which started a very short scuffle between the two.



Kelce probably felt he was hit late.



(🎥 @Nicolas_Roesch)pic.twitter.com/Fz1191qKBi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 29, 2023

Okoronkwo blamed his temper tantrum on the hot temps.

It was hot today 😂😂😂 — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) July 30, 2023

Browns coach Kevin Stefanksi wasn’t a fan of the incident while admitting that the heightened tempers are only a part of football.

“Fighting, skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp and at every level of football,” Stefanski shared.“They’re tired, they’re hot, they’ve been going against each other. So I’m not surprised at that at all. They talked about it, it’s over.

Stefansky added, “We don’t throw punches. So I’ll review that stuff. And there’s obviously penalties if you’re throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game?

“So we will address that, obviously. But I don’t think anybody’s ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don’t get a little agitated, if you will.”

Browns camp resumes in Berea on Tuesday.