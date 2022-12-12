Mainstream Media Completely Ignores Twitter Files To Protect Democratic Party

Through four installments, Elon Musk‘s Twitter Files have affirmed the three chief suspicions critics levied against the social media service. Internal communications between Twitter and DNC officials reveal the platform colluded with a political party, blacklisted politicians ahead of an election, and shadowbanned accounts for their political opinions.

The files reveal the Democratic party strongarmed Twitter into suppressing critics on its behalf, a practice the First Amendment prohibits the government from exercising.

Such revelations are seismic. They changed the course of the 2020 presidential election. The published documents show a clear violation of the First Amendment.

And yet the corporate media has deemed the story not worthy of its time.

"Throttling the escalation of censorship is hardly the greatest ramification of Elon's takeover. His purchase dismantled the unconstitutional dynamic between Twitter & government"#TwitterFiles column: Musk strips Democrats of unjust Big Tech jurisdictionhttps://t.co/V2dL4PMmYq — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 7, 2022

Sunday coverage

The website Mediaite compiled a list of each time ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC mentioned Twitter Files during their Sunday broadcasts.

Results: the five like-minded networks did not reference the story even once.

The newscasts couldn’t find a segment to note that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey lied to Congress when he said the service didn’t participate in shadowbanning. Twitter Files 3 uncovered previous management suppressed the visibility of tweets from conservative radio hosts Charlie Kirk and Dan Bongino.

Furthermore, Elon Musk says Twitter applied the same treatment to politicians running for re-election. (It’s unclear to which Republican politicians Musk is referring.) Yet the channels didn’t bother to make reference that an influential social media platform suppressed politicians ahead of the 2020 election.

Still, at least twice-demoted NBC anchor Chucky Todd found the time on Sunday to complain that the Department of Justice hasn’t charged Donald Trump with the crimes Todd deemed him guilty of committing.

“Journalists”

Elsewhere, journalists are dutifully downplaying the release of the documents. The New York Times did not acknowledge the public communications between Twitter and the DNC for a second straight weekend.

NBC “disinformation” reporter Ben Collins — the male version of Taylor Lorenz — last week tweeted the “yawn” emoji in reference to Bari Weiss’ reporting on the matter.

🥱 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 9, 2022

Collins abhors the type of reporting that holds those in power accountable, the chief responsibility of a journalist.

#TwitterFiles proves the service long acted as an arm of the Democrat party, like an agent of the government.

More conspiracies turned realities.

The corporate press is no different. Outlets like NBC are purveyors of not the freedom of the press but of their preferred political party.

And therein lies why mainstream outlets continue to bury the most consequential story in the news cycle.

The press chose ideology and partisanship over credibility and self-respect.