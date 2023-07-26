Mailbag: How To Win Culture War, Criticism, X, High School | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

It has been some time.

Haven't done one of these in a bit. DM your questions for an upcoming mailbag I am writing. (Can be anonymous.)



Go. pic.twitter.com/hGjpI4D3ix — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 26, 2023

My answers:

Eric: Bobby, I heard you say on Lisa Boothe’s podcast you don’t think journalists are important and you don’t respect them. I am a fan of yours. But doesn’t that mean you don’t respect yourself?

I had a great time with Lisa. Her podcast, The Truth, is one of the best on the market. Her courage, knowledge, talent, and lack of concern about fitting in are rare.

It’s admirable. It’s why I consider her one of my best friends in media. In short, subscribe to her podcast and listen to more episodes.

As for my comment, I said I don’t find journalists impressive. That includes me. In fact, I’ve said that repeatedly over the past year on a variety of different programs.

Journalists are not, by definition, impressive. Their job is quite simple: ask questions, show curiosity, hold people in power accountable, and print what they believe is the truth.

None of that is hard. At least it shouldn’t be. No one would confuse those requirements as difficult as heart surgery or even building a home.

Now, so few journalists actually hold the people in charge accountable or exhibit curiosity that we naturally consider the few who do as impressive. But they aren’t. They are only doing their job. They are no different than a truck driver delivering a package on time.

I make it a priority to complete those objectives. I try to question myself, ignore my biases, and never assume I know the answer before I begin my research. Some people would say I succeed at that. Others would say I don’t. That’s up to them to decide.

Ultimately, journalists are important but not impressive. A job doesn’t make someone impressive. Their life choices, their life balances, and their reputation among the people they care about do.

The woman down the road battling cancer who still takes care of her family is impressive. A journalist who generates retweets and praise is doing a job.

If the people you know only know you for your work, how impressive can you be?

From whocares (actual Twitter name): What will be the biggest change in media in the last part of 2023?

Twitter.

Or X.

Let’s call it Twitter for now.

Twitter’s attempt to infringe on the media landscape is the most fascinating story in media, business, and tech.

Users can now watch full-length videos via Twitter as if it’s YouTube. The functionality isn’t as strong, or efficient, but nonetheless a new-found availability.

Already, Twitter hosts exclusive shows from Tucker Carlson and The Daily Wire. In a way, the foray into video is a new iteration of Periscope, the former Twitter-run video service on which Clay Travis hosted OutKick The Show.

(By the way, for the mailbag questions asking if I like Clay, here’s what I would say: I do. He’s been very kind to me. I will always be indebted to him.)

Unlike YouTube, Twitter has vowed to not de-monetize and bury shows that commit what the outrage-wing frames as thought crimes. If only Twitter 2.0 existed during Covid, a time when YouTube punished creators who noticed eerie trends about the vaccine and the inefficiencies of mask mandates.

That said, there are obstacles for Twitter to overcome. First, Twitter is a scrolling app. The platform is not meant for users to stay on a particular post. As of now, one can not watch a Twitter video on their SmartTV without the wonky screen-sharing feature. By comparison, users can watch YouTube in their living rooms as they do Netflix.

Moreover, Rumble has already captured some of the alt-tech marketplace. Rumble brands itself as a free-speech alternative to YouTube, a promotion tool that has proved mostly accurate. Twitter is more influential than Rumble. But Rumble provides a better viewing experience.

Rumble’s cast — from Russell Brand to Dan Bongino, to Steven Crowder to Tulsi Gabbard, from Glenn Greenwald to Dave Rubin — can also compete with any podcast network.

Lastly, Twitter must be able to successfully monetize videos. Twitter 1.0 long struggled to monetize its reach and user base. Twitter had to prove to creators it can generate profits on par with competing services.

I hope it does. There are so few places on the internet where one can ask questions, challenge authority, and think on the fringes (which are increasingly where the truth resides).

If Twitter can not create a lucrative foundation for video creators, it will remain only a second or third-tier video service.

Patrick: Do you like sports lists and who makes the best ones? – Anonymous

Do you like sports lists and who makes the best ones? – Anonymous https://t.co/3brHqIGaGb — Patrick Hatten (@TheDeuce) July 26, 2023

Patrick is my best friend. And is the producer of the Will Cain Podcast. Still, the specific instructions were to DM, not tweet, me your questions.

Thereby I will not engage with Patrick’s inquiry and have disqualified him from future mailbags.

User who requested anonymity: Hey, not sure if you subscribe to Ethan Strauss’ newsletter— but he had Bomani Jones as podcast guest yesterday. He claimed he didn’t know Game Theory ratings! Which might be his most insanely disingenuous statement he’s ever made. Everyone in media obsessive about metrics. He had a who production team! Then he showed his ass by repeatedly mentioning how great his podcast numbers were. Have to use past tense because he confirmed ESPN let him go from his deal.

Oh, please make this anon too. I just would like to see a full article on it. Your past ones have been fantastic.

A few people mentioned this podcast to me. I heard the last 30 minutes, the part people said referenced OutKick.

From what I heard, Bomani bragged about how successful he is, said OutKick is out to get him, that his bosses read about his bad ratings, and that ESPN and HBO let him go (which OutKick reported in June).

Bomani Jones mistakes success with opportunity. He has been given an unimaginable number of opportunities. And has failed at each of them.

His radio show was the lowest-rated in ESPN Radio history. ESPN canceled the show and ratings tripled when it replaced Bomani.

Bomani’s ESPN TV show, High Noon, set record lows following First Take and at 4 pm. ESPN canceled the show and again saw an instant uptick following the cancellation.

His HBO show, Game Theory, lost an average of 80% of John Oliver’s ratings during season 1 and about 83% following Bill Maher during season 2. Hence why HBO canceled that show too.

Ask yourself: how many people on Earth have had the opportunity to host shows following Stephen A. Maher, and Oliver — three of the biggest draws in television? And how many would have failed each time?

Bomani is the only answer to the first question. And one of the only answers to the second.

Earlier this year, Bomani touted his success on Highly Questionable. Great. He was a third wheel on the show behind Dan Le Batard and Le Batard’s father.

Conclusion: Bomani should look to be a sidekick during his next venture.

Also, Bomani isn’t a bad guy from what I hear. He’s not Katie Nolan or Mark Jones or Maria Taylor. He’s just privileged, egotistical, and unsuccessful as a solo host.

Greg: Loved your pairing the plural pronouns with singular verbs today. The awkward construction just accentuates the insanity of this movement.

Thank you. I never want to offend a non-binary. They is important to me.

User who requested anonymity: Do you ever get sick of people tweeting at you that you are a transphobe or a racist or a misogynist?

No.

I honestly don’t see much of it. I tend to only notice what I get a notification for, which sometimes includes those comments.

I live in rural, small-town Michigan. My friends don’t follow me on Twitter or read what I write. Nor does my family.

What people online say about me or write about me on Substack doesn’t alter the opinions that I wonder about. My bosses also don’t care about or probably even see the comments you reference.

Those terms you mention are also of diminished value. People use them like a second grader uses “stupid.”

I actually noticed a writer from CBS called me a racist after I wrote about Womanface. What exactly does race have to do with gender appropriation? I am asking because the guy, if he identifies as a guy, never explained.

But, seriously, what have I ever said that was racist or transphobic or misogynistic?

That men and women are different? That corporations and politicians racially discriminate against white people to protect themselves and appease ESG and DEI initiatives? That there are different rules for white people, black people, and trans people?

Tell me when I am telling lies.

The truth can be inconvenient. Yet nonetheless, still the truth.

Zach: Can the Right win the Culture War?

Yes.

But it’s less Right vs. Left, as we’ve come to see. We are a nation divided between those who believe the truths they are told and those who do not.

Over 70% of Americans oppose men playing sports with women in the name of transgenderism. Those 70% are not all on the Right. Rather, they understand the consequences of allowing male competitors to compete against females.

Sound of Freedom drew $100 million at the box office. The moviegoers were not all conservatives or members of QAnon. Instead, they were intrigued and alarmed by the threat human trafficking imposes.

The consumer response to Bud Light, Target, and Disney are also examples of a group larger than just the Right changing the course of business.

Before I get too deep, I will sum my answer up with the thesis of an upcoming column:

The minority controls the perception. The majority controls the result.

However, the majority is often afraid, silenced, and underrepresented in the conversation. But they are not powerless — be it in the case of Womanface, Excused Racism, or The Suppression of Curiosity.

Cris: What were you like in high school?

Actually, I texted this question to my friend Hannah. Hannah and I went to school together from kindergarten to our senior year.

I will let her explain:

“Bobby (Aka Bobbis) was always sweet and shy. He had long Bieber hair and wore skinny jeans. He once hurt his back and complained a lot about it. I wonder if he ever got that problem fixed. Me and Daleigh were his best girl friends. Anyways, he was a good friend to have around and was a stand up comedian in science class.”