Mahomes Tweets ‘Take It Easy’ To New Raiders Pass Rusher Tyree Wilson

Las Vegas drafted Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson seventh overall in the NFL Draft Thursday night. And Patrick Mahomes might be wishing he went elsewhere.

While the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is happy for his fellow Red Raider, he’s not thrilled bout the implications.

Because Wilson will be coming after him.

“Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!!” Mahomes tweeted.

Last season at Texas Tech recorded seven sacks — tied for fourth-most in the Big 12 Conference. He was a first-team All American and first-team Big 12 selection in 2022.

However, Wilson suffered a right foot fracture on a non-contact play last November. At the time of his injury, he was projected to be fully cleared by the NFL Combine and the Red Raiders’ Pro Day. But Wilson didn’t work out at either event.

Still, he said he expects to be ready by training camp.

“It’s up to the staff at the Raiders to see what percent I am,” Wilson said. “I feel great, and I’m just trying to be as best as possible on the field.”

Tyree Wilson celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Regardless, the Raiders need some serious help on the defensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas finished 28th in total defense last season, allowing 365.6 yards per game. They recorded only 27 sacks, third-lowest in the NFL.

The Raiders and Chiefs play each other twice a year.

And up to this point, Mahomes hasn’t had much reason to fear his AFC West Rivals. Since 2018, Mahomes has a passer rating of 112.5 with 3,040 yards, 27 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 10 games against the Raiders. During that time, the Raiders averaged just 1.4 sacks per game against the reigning league MVP.

But who knows? If Wilson is healthy, maybe this this year will be different.