Rising American Cycling Star Magnus White Dead At 17 After Training Accident

Magnus White, a rising star in off-road cycling, died over the weekend near his home in Colorado after being struck by a vehicle while training for the upcoming world championships in Scotland. The American was just 17 years old.

USA Cycling confirmed the news in a statement titled ‘In Memory of Magnus White.’

“White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community.”

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement continued.

“We ride for Magnus.”

Magnus White (right) passed away at 17 years old after being struck by a car while training in Colorado. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and earned a spot on the 2023 Mountain Bike World Championships team. He was also selected to represent the U.S. in this year’s cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

The 17-year-old only started participating in road cycling and mountain biking this year and was on one of his final training rides before the world championships in Scotland on August 10.

Friends of the White family started a Go Fund Me in memory of White. In 17 hours, $60,000 of the $70,000 goal has been raised.