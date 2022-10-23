Magic Johnson Is Reportedly Trying To Buy Part Of This NFL Team

Magic Johnson is reportedly interested in buying part of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The legendary NBA player is “assembling a team of investors” to buy a minority chunk of the Raiders, according to Semafor.

If Johnson goes through with a deal with owner Mark Davis, the purchase price “could set a new record for sports deals,” according to the same report.

Magic Johnson has a long history in sports.

If Johnson buys part of the Raiders, it won’t be the first time he’s owned a pro sports team. He’s part of the investment group that bought the Dodgers several years ago.

Now, it sounds like he wants to join the greatest show on Earth, which is the NFL. As they say in “Billions,” buying a pro sports franchise is how we knight people in this country, and there’s no bigger stage than the NFL.

Magic Johnson is reportedly interested in buying part of the Raiders. He already owns the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED)

Magic Johnson was a standout in the NBA and won five rings. Since retiring, he’s built a business empire and made a ton of money.

When you’re rich, you need to find places to put your money. It sounds like Johnson and his “team of investors” are going to make a huge offer for a slice of the Raiders.

It will be insanely impressive if Johnson is able to own part of an MLB team and an NFL team after dominating in the NBA. At that point, you might as well just throw some money at an NHL team. If you’re going to go big, go after all four major sports leagues.

Magic Johnson is interested in buying part of the Raiders. How much is the team worth? (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

If it happens, it will be fascinating to see how much money changes hands. Judging from Semafor’s report, it’s going to be a staggering amount.