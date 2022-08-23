Magic Johnson Addresses Rumor He Recently Donated Blood

Magic Johnson has been in the middle of an internet rumor suggesting that he recently donated blood. On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA legend felt it was time he addressed the situation.

If you’ve been on Twitter the past few days you’ve probably seen a photo of Johnson having his blood drawn. The photo is a still from the 2012 PBS documentary called ‘Endgame: AIDS in Black America’ that shows Johnson having his blood drawn.

Johnson tested positive for HIV in 1991.

I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 23, 2022

“Earlier today, NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19,” a tweet with the image falsely claimed last week. That specific tweet had over 25,000 shares on Thursday, but has since been deleted.

The tweet came from an account called CockSources, and it specifically states “my posts and page are all satire” in its Twitter bio.

This didn’t stop internet trolls from sharing the image and acting as if Johnson did recently give blood. It’s also not the first time the image of Johnson having his blood drawn has gone viral, the same thing happened just a year ago.

The trolling online got so serious about the photo of Johnson that the Associated Press recently published a story letting readers know that the former Laker didn’t actually donate blood recently.

The Red Cross does not accept blood donations from anyone who has ever tested positive for HIV and screens all donations for the virus.