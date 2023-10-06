Former Nickelodeon Star Turned Playboy Bunny Talks About Sex & A Fetish She’ll Never Indulge

Videos by OutKick

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman has jumped in with both feet into the world of adult content creating. After she joined Playboy’s Centerfold platform, she flew out to the Bahamas for a photo shoot, then got busy promoting.

For those not familiar with the 20-year-old, hand up I’m one of them, she played the role of Kenzie Bell in the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers from 2015 to 2019.

While I’m not up on all of the former Nickelodeon stars, or Disney stars for that matter, I’m happy to see that they continue to live perfectly normal lives once their child acting days come to an end.

Madisyn Shipman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. “The Flash” in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Part of effectively promoting means dumping out content for your 2.2 million followers on Instagram. It also helps if you thank them while doing so. Shipman did just that this week, some bunny content with a caption thanking her fans.

“Thank y’all for the love and support y’all have shown me over the last couple of days with the media response to me learning to love myself and grow as a person. If you don’t know I’m a huge advocate for personal development,” she said.

“I’m working on myself everyday to become a better version of myself. I encourage each of you to do the same. You should be your #1 priority. As for the naysayers. We all encounter them in life. Hurt people hurt people. Share your own affirmation or mantra you recite to yourself below.”

Madisyn Shipman Promoted Her Move To Playboy On The Podcast Circuit

Another part of an effective promotional campaign includes hitting the podcast circuit to talk about sex and fetishes. Shipman checked that box during a recent appearance on the Heartbreakers podcast with hosts Elsa Jean and James Maas.

During the appearance, she admitted to not having much experience in the bedroom, only having three partners at the age of 20. She explained, “I haven’t had a bunch of sexual experiences so I’m a complete newbie in everything. I’m kinda just exploring as I go.”

Shipman’s problem is that she develops feelings for the people she has sex with and that doesn’t allow her to “keep it casual.” Her inexperience has allowed her to receive some on the job training, if you will, since she’s joined Playboy.

She was caught off guard by the amount of odd requests that she’s received from her subscribers. She described the introduction to the fetish world as a shock to her system.

While it’s new to her, Shipman has already crossed at least one fetish off the list and won’t be indulging any of the requests. Host Elsa Jean, a former porn star, explained during the conversation that she has a “pee kink.”

Shipman responded to the admission by saying, “I’ve definitely learned this from Playboy, so many people have so many fetishes and different kinks that turn them on. I would never get peed on.”

That’s bad news for anyone hoping to send that kind of request her way. Don’t worry though, she’ll be crossing a few more off the list as the odd requests keep pouring in.