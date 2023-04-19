Madison Bumgarner Caught Chirping Willson Contreras In Explicit Exchange On Hot Mic

Videos by OutKick

Madison Bumgarner is not the pitcher he once was. The 33-year-old has completely fallen off.

From 2013 through 2016, Bumgarner sported an ERA of less than 3.00 and won at least 13 games in each year from 2011 through 2016. He made four All-Star Game appearances during that stretch, was named the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2014, and holds the MLB records for lowest World Series ERA and most innings pitched in a single postseason.

And then it went down hill.

2017 — 4-9, 3.32 ERA

2018 — 6-7, 3.26 ERA

2019 — 9-9, 3.90 ERA

2020 — 1-4, 6.48 ERA

2021 — 7-10, 4.67 ERA

2022 — 7-15, 4.88 ERA

After 11 years with San Francisco, Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona. His first three years on the Diamondbacks were rough and this year is not much better thus far.

Madison Bumgarner entered Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals at 0-2 with an ERA of 7.90. Yikes.

His outing against St. Louis was no better. Bumgarner allowed three runs in the first inning — with the third run scored on an RBI double from Willson Contreras.

The veteran catcher has been hot of late and he did not slow down in his first at-bat against the struggling former ace. Bumgarner was not pleased with himself.

Willson Contreras keeps hitting and the Cardinals are up 3-0 early pic.twitter.com/YIzLiCYS5q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2023

Two innings later, after Arizona tied things up, Contreras stepped back into the box. Bumgarner, not known for his ability to keep cool, delivered an 88mph 1-0 pitch up and in.

Contreras took a big hack and fouled it off. He wanted it, but couldn’t connect.

And then things got spicy.

Bumgarner had some words for Contreras. Contreras had some words back.

Willson Contreras and Madison Bumgarner shared some unfriendly words in the middle of the at-bat. pic.twitter.com/zJcRIWvRxX — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) April 19, 2023

Not only could you read Bumgarner’s lips, the hot mic picked it up loudly and clearly. Contreras went on to draw a walk, which only led to more words from the pitcher.

"Shut the fuck up you pussy, fuck you" -Madison Bumgarner to Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/cQQSOp02We — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023

Contreras scored two batters later. A three-run home shortly thereafter put Arizona up 7-3, and Madison Bumgarner did not come back out in the fourth.