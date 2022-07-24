Victor Robles Admires His Home Run In A Blowout Loss, Madison Bumgarner Promptly Calls Him ‘A Clown’

As someone who has never hit a home run, I’d imagine it’s tough to not admire the ball carrying the fence. I’m not a professional baseball player, however. Victor Robles is though, and he didn’t read the room, or in this case, the scoreboard.

Robles stepped to the plate with nobody on base with his Washington Nationals trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 in the eighth inning. Madison Bumgarner left one hanging over the plate, and Robles sent a no-doubter over the left field wall.

Instead of reading the room and realizing his team is five outs away from a blowout loss, Robles admired the baseball as it left the yard.

Victor Robles stole all the bases with this blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/omkZM68OzX — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 24, 2022

Bumgarner didn’t appreciate that move from Robles, not one bit.

After Arizona won the game 7-2, the pitcher let Robles know how he really felt while calling him “a clown.”

“He’s a clown. Golly, no shame. Like, it’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up,” Bumgarner told the Washington Post.

“I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2, 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating. I’m the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff — that didn’t use to happen. That’s ridiculous.”

Bumgarner isn’t wrong here.

Pimping a home run is cool the majority of the time, but not when you’ve only made it a 7-2 game in the eighth inning.

Bumgarner got the best of the Nats as well as he pitched eight innings allowing two runs, four hits, and zero walks.