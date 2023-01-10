EA Sports Is Removing The CPR Celebration From Madden After The Damar Hamlin Incident

EA Sports is reportedly removing the CPR celebration from the Madden video game in wake of the Damar Hamlin incident last Monday. Hamlin received CPR on the field after collapsing during the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the game said that the touchdown celebration would be removed as part of an online update to ‘Madden 23’ in the coming days.

The soon-to-be-removed celebration showed a touchdown scorer lying on the field and a teammate to act as if they were administering CPR.

While the CPR celebration is being removed from a video game, it hasn’t exactly been removed from the NFL.

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers did a CPR celebration during their win over the Cleveland Browns this past weekend, less than a week after the Hamlin incident.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith apologized for the celebration the following day. He said it had nothing to do with Hamlin.

“I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional]. Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never, ever would do that,” Highsmith admitted.

Highsmith added, “I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family. When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying. Intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses.”

The CPR celebration has been in the last few editions of the Madden franchise.