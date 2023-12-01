‘Mad Max’ Prequel ‘Furiosa’ Drops Action-Packed Masterclass Of A First Trailer

Videos by OutKick

The action genre hit a new high in 2015 with George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, praised as a masterclass in simply putting all things ‘bada*s’ in a movie across massive IMAX screens.

Big trucks, Tom Hardy, thunderous sandstorms and flames spitting out of a guitar made Fury Road an all-time experience for theatergoers.

A true action flick at a time when they all looked the same in the 2010s.

Eight years later, we’re getting another Mad Max movie with the first trailer for its prequel, Furiosa dropping.

And it looks spectacular. No kidding.

If a trailer’s job is to amp up an audience … well, job complete.

WATCH:

“Fury Road” featured the grizzled Hardy but Furiosa introduces another big-screen tough guy with Chris Hemsworth, now stepping into the villain’s role.

The focus of the prequel story turns to Furiosa, Hardy’s counterpart in Fury Road, played by Charlize Theron. Hardy played the titular character in the 2015 movie. Anya Taylor-Joy, seen in 2022’s The Northman and the Netflix show, The Queen’s Gambit, plays the lead with an apparent fit for the role.

And for those ready to type out W-O-K-E … there’s Hollywood and then there’s George Miller. The 78-year-old Aussie proved he’s an action maestro director above all else; on the echelon of a James Cameron.

Chances are, he’ll deliver. Which is good news for people who hate most theater releases nowadays.

Miller built Mel Gibson’s Max Max movie saga (some of the best action movies ever) and also directed Happy Feet and Babe: Pig In The City. So seriously, what can’t he do?

Furiosa is slated for release May, 24, 2024.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know your thoughts on ‘Furiosa’ or movies: alejandro.avila@outkick.com