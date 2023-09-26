Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Makes Bizarre Comment About Taylor Swift And Nudity

Videos by OutKick

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo really wants people to know he doesn’t care about Taylor Swift…..even if she loses all her clothing.

Swift has taken the football world by storm after she showed up to Kansas City to watch reported boyfriend (casual fling?) Travis Kelce play against the Bears.

Her presence in Arrowhead Stadium appeared to confirm speculation the two are an item. The rest is history. It’s been trending on X ever since, there are countless stories and the Swift/Kelce relationship or whatever we’re calling it is the top story in America.

Taylor Swift is going viral after attending the Chiefs/Bears game. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Well, Mad Dog Russo couldn’t care less. Not only doesn’t he care, he cares so that Taylor Swift being nude wouldn’t change his opinion.

“I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in a box, I’m not that interested. I’m sorry. I could care less,” Russo said on Mad Dog Sports Radio when reacting to the news.

“I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in the box, I’m not that interested.” – Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has weighed in on Swift and Kelce. pic.twitter.com/yoVW02mQe6 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 25, 2023

Totally normal thing to say! Definitely not weird at all, Mad Dog. Definitely not a wildly strange comment to make.

A simple “I’m not interested in this story” would have sufficed. Instead, Mad Dog Russo decided to let people know he cares so little that *EVEN A NAKED TAYLOR SWIFT* would move the needle for him.

Is he over-compensating for something here? Generally speaking, if you’re bring up nude people on the radio who *checks notes* aren’t actually naked, then you’ve done the one thing you should never do:

Go full cringe.

Mad Dog Russo says he wouldn’t care about Taylor Swift, even if she was “nude in a box.” (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage for Sirius XM)

What do we never do on the internet folks? We never go full cringe. Just can’t tolerate it. This is about as cringe as it gets.

Is this a saying that I’m simply not aware of? Is being “nude in a box” something older generations say? What box are we even talking about? Where does this box exist? Why would anyone be naked in a box?

Also, one of my biggest pet peeves is people who say, “I could care less.” Simple grammar and definitions of words tells us that means you care to some level because you COULD care less. The correct saying is, “I couldn’t care less.” That means there’s literally no lower to go with your lack of interest.

Taylor Swift’s alleged relationship with Travis Kelce is taking the internet by storm. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Take a chill pill, Mad Dog, and leave the references about nudity and boxes at home. This one was just a bit too cringe.