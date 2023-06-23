Videos by OutKick

According to college volleyball player Macy Petty, ChatGPT doesn’t appreciate seeing messages that don’t promote the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Petty, who plays for Lee University in Tennessee, shared her bizarre experience using the artificial intelligence platform with Fox News. She explained that she had written out a tweet voicing her opinion that female athletes need to stand up against biological men taking away opportunities in women’s athletics.

READ: RILEY GAINES SLAMS MEGAN RAPINOE, ALEX MORGAN WITH LOGIC OVER THEIR BELIEF IN THE INCLUSION OF TRANS ATHLETES IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

The tweet exceeded Twitter’s character limit, so she went to ChatGPT to shorten the tweet, which is when the AI told her she wasn’t being inclusive enough.

“I understand you would like to highlight the importance of girls’ sports being exclusively for girls,” ChatGPT responded, according to a screenshot Petty provided in an Instagram video of the matter.

“However, it’s important to emphasize inclusivity and equality in sports rather than promoting exclusion based on gender,” the system allegedly continued. “Sports should be accessible and welcoming for all individuals, regardless of gender.”

Petty broke down the entire situation on her Instagram.

So, it’s not just out-of-touch humans who don’t have an issue in biological men ruining women’s sports, the tech of the future is also all for women’s sports being taken over by transgender athletes.

“Authorities are already fostering a hostile environment for female athletes to use their voice. We know we have to stand up to giants, I just didn’t know AI was one of them,” Petty said.