NBC Would Not Let Performers Wear Free Brittney Griner Shirt During ‘Today’

Macy Gray says NBC blocked her and band members from wearing “FREE BRITNEY GRINER” t-shirts while performing on the Today Show.

Billy Wes, the keyboardist for the band, told TMZ that Today producers demanded he turn his shirt inside out to hide Brittney Griner’s name before performing on Thursday.

“They said I couldn’t wear it,” Wes explained.

Gray also told reporters that she planned to wear a shirt pressuring America to do more in bringing Griner back to the country.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February when the Federal Security Service claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil, an illegal substance in Russia.

BRITTNEY GRINER PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGES IN RUSSIAN COURT

Gray did not say why NBC prohibited the shirts for the performance.

Though Today didn’t allow the band to make a political statement about Griner, it did make Gray answer for recently challenging the idea that a man can turn into a woman.

“Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” Gray said on Monday in an interview with Piers Morgan.”

What a woman is … I would say a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina.”

Hoda Kotb asked Gray to explain:

EXCLUSIVE: Macy Gray addresses her controversial comments about gender identity with @hodakotb: “This was a huge learning experience for me.” pic.twitter.com/CTRNOJtsI2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2022

Today did not respond to a request for comment from Fox Digital about the show blocking the band from wearing FREE BRITNEY GRINER” t-shirts.