Mack Brown Casually Grabbed Shane Beamer By The Neck During Postgame Handshake

Mack Brown could have just enjoyed his Week 1 victory over rival South Carolina. But he had to go and make it weird.

After the game, the North Carolina head coach headed to midfield to exchange pleasantries with Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer. After a brief chat, Beamer turned away to leave. But Brown still had something to say, so he grabbed his opponent by the throat to pull him back in.

Roll the tape.

By GOD the DISRESPECT pic.twitter.com/8DevwAFWqD — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 3, 2023

At least buy him dinner first, Mack. Sheesh.

To be fair, it’s unlikely the 72-year-old meant to throat-grab his rival coach, and Beamer didn’t seem to take offense. But the interaction was still entirely uncomfortable for everyone involved — mostly those watching at home.

One thing about Mack Brown, he’ll choke a coach out no problem pic.twitter.com/hnmHGIiXBz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2023

Energy vampire Mack Brown trying to sap Shane Beamer. pic.twitter.com/4fOc0Ykxok — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 3, 2023

how mack brown siphons energy from younger coaches pic.twitter.com/Ru3csUC5cs — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) September 3, 2023

So Mack Brown might have appeared to choke Shane Beamer, but he sure didn’t choke away the game. The Tar Heels defense essentially ran the Gamecocks out of Charlotte Saturday night in a 31-17 win. The North Carolina defense sacked Spencer Rattler nine times, while holding the Gamecocks to just 16 rushing yards.

Mack Brown was so amped about his team’s performance, in fact, that he busted out a little locker room jig.

Next up, North Carolina hosts Appalachian State in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

We’ll see if Mack Brown can keep his hands to himself this time.