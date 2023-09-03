Mack Brown Shows Off Dance Moves In Locker Room After North Carolina’s Defense Rips Rival South Carolina

Videos by OutKick

What looked to be another highly entertaining game in the making between North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday night turned into the Tar Heels defense running the Gamecocks out of Charlotte in a 31-17 win. UNC’s defensive performance had Mack Brown breaking out the dance moves in the postgame locker room celebration.

The quarterback duel between Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler had all the makings of a game ending on the final drive. But the pregame narrative slowly turned into a nightmare for the Gamecocks offensive line, who could not contain a rabid Gene Chizik defensive unit.

Spencer Rattler rarely had time to get his squad into scoring position, even with his 353 yards passing. No, this night would be defined by a North Carolina defense that sacked Rattler nine times, while holding the Gamecocks to just 16 rushing yards.

Power Echols #23 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates after their win against the South Carolina Gamecocks. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On the other side, it was Drake Maye who continues to prove he could be one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season. Finishing the night with two late interceptions did not take away from the 269 yards and two touchdowns that sparked the North Carolina win.

A balanced attack on offense, along with a defense that caused Spencer Rattler to run for his life on countless possessions was the catalyst for Mack Brown picking up his 100th win as North Carolina’s coach.

Mack Brown Breaks Out Dance Moves Following 100th Win At North Carolina

So, along with a crucial rivalry win, Mack Brown had something to dance about in the postgame locker room celebration. Even for a man at his age, I give Brown credit for his rhythm, which sparked a raucous cheer from his players.

For North Carolina, the win over Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks gives them a really good chance at getting through September without a loss. The Tar Heels will play App State next weekend, followed by Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

As for the Gamecocks, they’ll have one week to figure out their offensive line problems, hosting Furman next weekend. But the massive test is waiting for them in two weeks, with a trip to No.1 Georgia looming.

Even though the game didn’t live up to the hype in the second half, at least we were treated to Mack Brown showing these youngsters some moves, just as his team did on the field Saturday night.

We’re going to find out over the next month if the Tar Heels will be fighting Florida State and Clemson for an ACC title. Saturday night in Charlotte was a good start.