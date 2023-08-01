Videos by OutKick

College hoops sickos have been familiar with Mac McClung’s high-flying, rim-rattling game ever since the Virginia-native first committed to Rutgers back in 2017. NBA fans are only just starting to figure him out.

Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Many of them may not even know who he is if they saw him on the street. That was abundantly clear during a recent exchange out in public.

Mac McClung is a real one!

McClung, 24, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018. His high school highlights makes for one of the most exciting mixtapes of all-time.

McClung later went on to bail on the Scarlet Knights and spent his first two years at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech. His bounce is stupid.

Mac McClung with the exclamation point to end the game for Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/TFj0xlbYUN — Stadium (@Stadium) February 6, 2021

And he has ice in his veins.

MAC MCCLUNG FOR THE WIN.



No. 15 Texas Tech upsets No. 4 Texas in Austin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CZuNP0lUJU — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2021

Although McClung was exhilarating to watch in college, he went undrafted and spent the last three years in and out of the NBA and G-League with the Lakers, Bulls and 76ers.The 6-foot-2 guard got a chance to showcase his talent at the Dunk Contest back in February and left with the crown.

Despite McClung’s exhilarating play, a lot (if not most) casuals would not be able to pick him out of a lineup. Those who didn’t watch him play in college or at the dunk contest have no idea who he is.

Even the youngin’s rocking his jersey might not recognize him on first glance. That’s exactly what happened during a recent encounter at the amusement park.

Two kids rocking NBA jerseys walked by McClung and his homies. One was wearing Kobe Bryant’s high school jersey. The other was wearing McClung’s 76ers jersey.

As they walked by, McClung told him that he liked his jersey. The kid said thank you and moved on. He had no idea who had just paid him the compliment.

McClung’s buddy went and grabbed the young fan and brought him back over to meet the man whose jersey he was wearing. It was a pretty hilarious sequence that led to a special moment.

One of the coolest moments I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/EwRlbsYkXP — Danny Cooper (@dcoopbball) August 1, 2023

If the McClung brand wasn’t strong before, it is only going to grow as this video makes its way across the internet. How can you not be a fan of the NBA Dunk Champ after such a wholesome interaction?