Mac Jones Somehow Believes He’s The Best Answer At QB For Woeful Patriots

Videos by OutKick

Mac Jones just proved that not only is he an incompetent NFL quarterback, he’s delusional about his own abilities.

The New England Patriots quarterback inexplicably believes that he currently sits as the Patriots’ best option under center. Mind you, he made the following comment after yet another dismal performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m confident,” Jones told reporters when asked if he thinks his job is secure. “I think that comes from years of experience and earning respect from people, and I think I’ve done that. But I’m trying to win every game I play in, and I’m not doing it. So I just really want to focus on, ‘How can I bring these guys with me? How can we clean up the little things?’”

This is an egregiously misplaced level of self-confidence, given how pathetically he’s played to start the year.

Mac Jones Has Had A Horrific Start To The 2023 Season

If you rewind the tape of Jones’ day Sunday, you’d want to puke.

Now, I do have to give Jones some credit. He’s very good at being thoughtful to opposing defenses, giving them easy turnovers so they don’t have to work as hard.

It's still not going well for Mac Jones. Brutal interception here.pic.twitter.com/Jhg8FiI4Fk — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 15, 2023

But don’t worry, Jones is also great at leading game-winning drives…well, for the other team at least.

With precious time remaining in the fourth quarter and the Patriots down 19-17, Jones took a snap and stood in his endzone. Once again thinking of the defense, he allowed two Raiders defenders to sack him in the endzone for a game-clinching safety.

MAXX CROSBY SAFETY CLINCHES THE RAIDERS W 😤



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/Wo0rnaDg0d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2023

It’s true, Devante Parker dropped a throw that landed in his hands just before this. But Jones has to control what he can control, which includes not taking a safety. He couldn’t even do that.

The final stat line of the game yesterday: 24 for 33 passing (fairly good), 200 yards passing, one interception, and one crushing safety taken. Pretty ugly numbers for a guy who thinks he’s the stuff.

The rest of the season isn’t pretty either. He has a 64 percent completion rate, 1,208 passing (18th in the league), seven interceptions (tied for second-most), and five passing touchdowns (tied for 22nd-most).

He’s been in position to lead game-winning drives three times this season, and has come up empty each time (he hasn’t led a game-winning drive in two years). He’s thrown more pick-sixes than everyone else in the league since 2021 (only Matthew Stafford has thrown as many as him in that span), including three this year. If a quarterback can’t lead his own team to victory and can’t stop himself from gifting defenses with points, at some point you have to declare he’s a bad quarterback.

Say what you will about Jones not having the right weapons, or a bad offensive line. Both of those things are true, but Jones is just as much to blame for New England’s struggles.

The Patriots don’t have many other viable answers at quarterback right now. Malik Cunningham and Bailey Zappe are the only two quarterbacks on the depth chart behind Jones. But six games into the season, we know one thing is true. Jones is not a viable quarterback for the Patriots, despite what he may think about himself.