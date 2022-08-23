Mac Jones And The Patriots Have A Terrible Practice Against The Raiders

Mac Jones had a no good, very bad day during the Patriots’ joint practice with the Raiders on Tuesday. The questions surrounding New England’s chances to be a playoff team this year were already mounting, and Jones’ performance certainly won’t quiet them.

Teams holding joint practices is a great way for starters to get in meaningful reps against other starters and new faces they haven’t been competing against for the last few weeks.

Jones’ reps against Las Vegas were meaningful, but also awful.

Andrew Callahan, the Patriots’ beat reporter for the Boston Herald, stated that Tuesday’s showing was “the most troublesome offensive practice of summer.”

Jones was the one worthy of being blamed for the bad performance. The second-year QB was 7-for-17 at one point and ended a two-minute drill with an interception.

Man, this is bad. The most troublesome offensive practice of summer. Jones 7/17 after his 2-minute drill ends in an INT. – Run stuff

– Agholor shallow cross completion

– Incomplete Agholor (drop)

– Run stuff

– Incomplete Meyers (drop)

– Interception

It’s worth noting that the Raiders have been practicing a week longer than the Patriots have been, but that’s an excuse Bill Belichick, Pats fans, and Jones aren’t going to throw out there.

Belichick handing the offensive reins to former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and offensive assistant / former special teams coach Joe Judge was a questionable move to begin with. Now, with Jones struggling with the season fast approaching, there is serious doubt surrounding the Pats.

Jones is doing everything in his power to take that next step in year two coming off a Pro Bowl season, but things don’t appear to be getting off to the best of starts. Practice is practice, however, New England still has a few weeks to work things out.