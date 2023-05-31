English Premier League’s Smallest Stadium Is Dwarfed By Massive Texas High School Football Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Luton Town is one of the greatest stories in sports over the last few days, weeks and months. The professional football (soccer) club is located in Luton, Bedfordshire, England and recently earned promotion from the 2022–23 EFL Championship.

It was a Cinderella story.

This is our story.



The first club to go from non-league to the Premier League! 🧡#COVLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/n2NvnBiURl — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023

Luton Town was purchased for just $7 in 2003. No, seriously. $7.

The club has since filed for bankruptcy not just once, but twice. Luton Town was spending one-third of the amount on wages as their competitors.

It eventually fell to the fifth division in English Football, which is not only the worst league in England, but practically semi-pro. They call it a “non-league.”

And yet, despite the significant discrepancies in wealth and status, a climb began in 2013.

2013/14 — Luton won the Conference Premier title and returned to the Football League

2016/17 — Luton was promoted to League One

2017/18 — Luton secured its second-straight promotion, marking the club’s return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

2022/23 — Luton secured a place in the Championship playoffs, beat Sunderland on aggregate in the Semifinals, and beat Coventry City 5-6 in the Final at Wembley Stadium on penalties to secure promotion.

2023/24 — Luton will compete in the Premier League for the first time ever.

The win over the weekend was not only historic, but exhilarating.

"LUTON TOWN WILL BE A PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB NEXT SEASON!"



The moment the club secured promotion at Wembley 😱 pic.twitter.com/IIn6AK8eQb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2023

Luton competes at Kenilworth Road. It has been the home of the club since 1905, and is made up of just five stands. It is old, storied and small.

Fans must walk through the backyards of their neighbors to get into the stadium.

📸 From @reuterspictures: Views of Luton Town's Oak Stand at their Kenilworth Road stadium in Britain. Here’s why the stadium could be one of the team’s most potent weapons https://t.co/MnwPLQ6nJ6 pic.twitter.com/CcoHWhaC4p — Reuters (@Reuters) May 25, 2023

Here is how it looks on the inside:

Take a walk through the away end at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road. The entrance is underneath a row of Victorian terraced houses 🤩pic.twitter.com/OsvTVwvKMP — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) May 27, 2023

Kenilworth Road has a capacity of 10,356. To put that number in comparison, it is smaller than a high school football stadium in Texas.

Allen High School, plays at Eagle Stadium, in front of a capacity of 18,000.

Eagle Stadium, Allen,TX. Home of the Allen Eagles. One of the most opulent HS Football facilities in the country. pic.twitter.com/X59zPFiwk7 — High School and College Sports Venues (@HSCollegeVenues) April 29, 2020

Eagle Stadium, a high school football field, holds nearly 8,000 more fans than a football club in the English Premier League. Let how remarkable that is really sink in.

Now, because Luton reached the EPL, it must renovate its stadium to meet league requirements. It aims to start groundwork for its new 23,500-capacity stadium before the end of the year.

Still, though, Allen is a high school. Luton is a professional soccer team.

Allen has a bigger stadium than Luton, for now.