Videos by OutKick

Luke Grimes’ wife Bianca is a low-key Instagram star.

I stumbled upon a USA Today interview with the “Yellowstone” star and rising country music singer while doing some light Friday morning reading, and noticed his wife was mentioned.

Grimes made it clear in the interview he’s not a big fan of Instagram. I don’t fault him there. Why would someone so successful waste time on social media?

However, as a Big J journalist, my interest was piqued about whether or not Bianca feels the same way about Instagram.

Does she also hate it like Grimes, who she’s been married to since 2018, or is she more a fan. The detective cap went on and the deep-dive was underway.

Luke Grimes’ wife Bianca is a low-key Instagram star. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bianca Rodrigues Grimes knows how to light up Instagram.

Not only is Bianca on Instagram, but she’s built a nice little following for herself. She almost has 250,000 followers, and while she likes to showcase nature, that’s certainly not all Bianca Rodrigues Grimes does on Instagram.

Turns out, she used to be out on the Instagram streets pitching heat like she was trying out for the MLB.

Bianca seems to have all the keys to be a star.

To be clear, it certainly does seem like Bianca Grimes doesn’t fire up Instagram as much as she used to, but there’s no doubt she has the keys to be a star.

After all, she didn’t rack up nearly a quarter of a million followers by being boring online. Not at all.

Bianca Rodrigues Grimes is married to “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes. She used to go viral on a regular basis on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife blew up because she has no problem pushing the envelope with some edgy viral content.

I believe Omar said it best in “The Wire” when he said it’s “all in the game.”

Seriously, is Luke Grimes killing it or Luke Grimes killing it? Yes, yes, he most certainly is. He’s a star on the biggest show on TV, is becoming a very popular country singer and he’s married to Bianca Rodrigues. No matter what happens with the neo-Western moving forward, I think he’s going to be fine!