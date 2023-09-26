‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Announces Career Update As Music Career Booms

Videos by OutKick

Luke Grimes continues to crush it in the music industry.

The “Yellowstone” star and rising country music sensation recently announced he has an upcoming EP (shorter than a full album, longer than just a couple tracks) that will drop October 20 and will also be doing several upcoming tour dates.

Just how popular is Luke Grimes? His shows in Columbus, Philadelphia, Austin, and Washington D.C. already sold out for his upcoming tour.

The man might be famous for playing Kayce Dutton on Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western, but he’s absolutely riding a rocket ship to the top of the country music world.

As I said a while ago, it’s not a bad idea for Grimes to start pouring resources into his music career as the fate of “Yellowstone” remains unclear.

The incredibly popular Paramount Network show was slated to return in November, but that’s not going to happen.

Luke Grimes has multiple upcoming tour dates and is releasing an EP. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The actors and writers striking – latter now resolved – and issues with Kevin Costner appears to have pushed off the conclusion of “Yellowstone” indefinitely.

That means Grimes should have a lot of time to focus on his music. He recently released his latest single “Burn,” and it’s another massive hit.

The man is simply outrageously talented. He’s a great actor and just as good of a singer.

No matter what happens with “Yellowstone,” it’s clear Luke Grimes has a great future ahead of him in music, and as a fan, that’s great to see.