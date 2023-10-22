Luke Fickell Gives Fire Speech After Shocking Comeback Win

Videos by OutKick

Luke Fickell was full of adrenaline after Wisconsin stormed back to beat Illinois.

The Fighting Illini were dominating the Badgers for pretty much the entire game Saturday, and it looked like Wisconsin would fall to 4-3.

Then, something unexpected happened. The Badgers stormed back from a 21-7 deficit, and rattled off 18 unanswered in the 4th quarter to win.

It was one of the best comebacks of the year in college football, and the man responsible for leading the Badgers was FIRED UP in the locker room after the game.

The play you’ve all been waiting for. Nolan Rucci TUDDY. pic.twitter.com/obPS3o2Av3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 21, 2023

Luke Fickell gives electric speech after comeback win against Illinois.

While Luke Fickell isn’t Dan Campbell when it comes to locker room speeches, he has shown he can be quite the motivator.

He had one simple message for the Badgers after beating Illinois: It was a war, and the good guys came out on top.

Luke Fickell and the Badgers pulled off a shocking 25-21 win over Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Fickell said the following, in part, after the stunning victory:

That’s one hell of a job, men. It’s been nine, ten months and I can honestly say I don’t know I’ve seen that. I have not seen that. That was special. That was special. Halftime there wasn’t a worry in your eyes. You just kept battling, man. You just kept battling. You have to have these kinds of situations in order to figure out who the hell we are and what it is we want. We talked about a will. We talked about a will. We talked about a brotherhood, alright. The will to win the war. The will to win war, and I’ll be honest. I ain’t seen a war yet, and we hadn’t won a war yet. We won a lot of battles, but that was a war. And they put us in a really tough situation, and I’ll tell you what. I’m so proud of every one of you guys.

“From deep down inside, that’s the first time I’ve seen that type of competitive spirit, that type of resiliency and that type of fight.” #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ETVRYfilG6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 22, 2023

Fickell was fired up after monster comeback win.

Go ahead and inject this speech right into my veins. This is the kind of energy and passion college football fans crave.

It looked like Wisconsin was cooked Saturday against Illinois. I was stuffing my face with pizza, accepting my fate that my team’s record would soon be 4-3 and the season’s collapse was underway.

Instead, Braedyn Locke and company put together a truly stunning comeback. What do you do when you pull off a great comeback?

The head coach is obligated to get the guys fired up in the locker room, and that’s exactly what Luke Fickell did.

Luke Fickell gave an awesome locker room speech after completing comeback win against Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Badgers are also somehow still alive in the Big Ten West after Iowa lost to Minnesota. It's been a crazy 24 hours of B1G football, and Fickell gave the boys an epic speech. Wisconsin will see Ohio State next weekend.