Luke Fickell Savagely Roasts Wisconsin’s WRs After Ohio State Loss

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell thinks his son could have caught some missed passes during the team’s loss to Ohio State.

The Badgers lost a gritty game to the Buckeyes late Saturday night in Madison. Despite the final score being 24-10, the actual result on the field was a lot closer than casual fans reading the box score might think.

The Badgers even had the game tied halfway through the third quarter. Wisconsin fans seemed impressed by the effort and product on the field, despite the loss. There are no moral victories, but there are certainly positives to be taken away from the loss.

Ohio State beat Wisconsin 24-10 over the weekend. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell slams dropped balls against Ohio State.

Well, Luke Fickell though some more passes could have been cut, and he didn’t mince words when discussing the topic.

The Badgers head coach was asked during his Monday press conference if the team’s receivers dropped some passes that should have been caught against the Buckeyes. Fickell certainly gave one hell of a response.

“Yeah, I mean, I expect my nine year olds at home to catch it. You touch it, you clutch it,” the Wisconsin head coach responded.

Fickell flames dropped balls against Ohio State.

Yeah, there's not much room for interpretation with that comment, and I know it will fire up Wisconsin fans.

What I will say is that as a Wisconsin man, this is the passion and energy the program has been missing for pretty much my entire life.

The program has certainly had some very solid coaches over the years, but passion and energy has never been over-the-top. It certainly is with Fickell. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, and I love it. He just got to the mic and said his little kid could have made some of those coaches. Are you not entertained? Is there anything more savage than implying a kid under 10 years old could have snagged some balls D1 receivers missed? I think not.

Honestly, I didn’t think there were too many egregious drops. A team is always going to have some drops, especially against an elite defense, but nothing about the game stood out to me as being brutally bad.

Luke Fickell savagely roasted Wisconsin’s receivers after losing to Ohio State. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Clearly, Fickell feels differently, and that's why he's paid huge money to coach.

