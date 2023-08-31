Luke Fickell Makes Simple Request Of Wisconsin Students After Years Of Embarrassing Behavior

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Luke Fickell wants to see butts in seats in the student section this Saturday.

One of the biggest issues that has always plagued Wisconsin’s football program is the fact large chunks of the student section sit empty until mid-second quarter or even halftime.

Some people only show up to do “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters. It’s a terrible look, and it’s beyond embarrassing that students don’t show up on time unless it’s a huge game.

Sure, students will pack in for a game against Michigan or Ohio State, but lower level games result in a huge swath of the student section sitting empty. As a Wisconsin man, I always find myself shaking my head whenever I see that embarrassing garbage.

Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell tells students to show up on time for the game against Buffalo. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke Fickell tells students to show up on time.

Fickell wants to see that change, and I don’t blame him one bit. He made a passionate plea to students to get there on time this Saturday for the 2:30 pm local time kick against Buffalo.

“I’m curious to see how our students show up. If we can try to find a way, I heard, to get them in a little bit earlier and start this thing off the right way. It is a 2:30 kick. So, it shouldn’t be that early for them. Hoping there’s some newness to getting some things adjusted a little bit. That’s a suggestion from our players,” the Badgers head coach said earlier in the week.

Luke Fickell’s message is the correct one.

I graduated from the University of Wisconsin, and I had a ton of fun. It was several years of debauchery and chaos. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Wouldn’t trade it for the world, but the one thing that drove me insane was the student section at football games.

The only game I 100% remember it being packed for was the 2011 game against Nebraska. It was the Cornhuskers inaugural game, both teams were in the top 10 and the student section was rocking.

Again, Badgers students don’t have an issue showing up for big games. It’s everything else that’s a problem, and it’s incredibly embarrassing to see on TV or in-person.

If you can’t get to the game on time, then your student ticket should go to someone who will actually use it and appreciate it.

Will Wisconsin students show up on time for Luke Fickell’s first game? (Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Why do Wisconsin Badgers fans show up late?

The problem has nothing to do with the football team. The team almost always puts on a solid performance.

So, why do students not show up? The answer is very simple:

Parties and booze.

Look, I’ve never been one to ever turn down a cold beer. I love it as much as any other red-blooded college football fan. However, I don’t let it dictate my schedule.

Camp Randall is surrounded by dozens of house parties literally across the street. It’s hard to convince people to get into the game when they’re busy boozing it up on N. Breese Terrace, on State Street, hitting bars on Regent Street or at some random house party elsewhere near campus.

That’s the issue. Students want to party more than they want to get into the game on time. That’s fine. You do you, but if that’s how you feel, give up your season tickets.

Luke Fickell urges Wisconsin students to show up on time for the game against Buffalo. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The good news is the hype around Luke Fickell is insane. I fully expect the student section to be popping Saturday, especially given the fact it’s an afternoon kick. Crack some beers but show up on time!